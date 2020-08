Meadows went 1-for-2 with a solo home run Saturday against Toronto. The game was suspended due to rain.

Prior to 2020, Meadows' homer would have been wiped from the record books due to the game being halted prior to the fifth inning. Under amended rules for this season, however, the long ball will stand and the contest will be made up Sunday morning. Meadows how has two home runs and five RBI in 38 at-bats this season.