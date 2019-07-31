Meadows went 2-for-4 with an RBI triple, a walk and a run in a win over the Red Sox on Tuesday.

Meadows plated the first run of the day for the Rays in the third with his seventh triple of the season and third overall in the last 10 games. The 24-year-old has started to emerge from an extended funk at the plate by hitting .286 with three doubles, the trio of triples, three home runs, seven RBI, eight walks. a stolen base and eight runs over 16 games since the All-Star break.