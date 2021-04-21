Meadows went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, two total RBI and two total runs in Tuesday's 14-7 victory over Tampa Bay.

Meadows drove home a run with a sacrifice fly in the second inning, then added the final tally to the high-scoring contest with a solo shot in the ninth. The 25-year-old entered the contest in a 4-for-31 slump over his past nine games, and the three-hit effort boosted his season average back over the Mendoza Line to .226. Meadows has hit four homers on the campaign, but two came in his first two games.