Meadows went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer, a double, a walk and an additional run scored during Tuesday's 13-6 win at Baltimore.

The 26-year-old blasted a three-run homer during the second inning, Tampa Bay's second of the frame, to help chase starter Matt Harvey. Meadows is 9-for-25 with two home runs, five doubles, eight RBI and six runs over his past six games.