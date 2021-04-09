Meadows went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and two runs scored in Friday's 10-5 win against the Yankees.
Meadows was just 1-for-11 over his last three games but was able to boost his season batting average to .269 with his first multi-hit effort of the year. He scored during the third and fourth innings after a walk and a single.
