Meadows went 3-for-5 with a double, home run, two runs scored, three RBI and a walk in Wednesday's 9-1 win against the White Sox.

Meadows actually reached base in his first five plate appearances, though one instance was due to an error. The 23-year-old owns a .341/.420/.659 slash line with four home runs in 44 at-bats, and has seven hits in the last two games.