Meadows entered Sunday's win over Atlanta as a pinch hitter in the fifth inning and recorded a pair of RBI sacrifice flies over three plate appearances.

Meadows originally had the day off for what would have been a same-handed matchup against southpaw Drew Smyly, but he hit for Rays starter Rich Hill in the fifth inning and remained in the contest. Meadows went just 2-for-13 at the plate during the three-game weekend series, yet he managed a total of five RBI to push himself into the top 10 in the AL with 63.