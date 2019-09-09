Rays' Austin Meadows: Connects on 28th round tripper
Meadows went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and three runs overall in a win over the Blue Jays on Sunday.
Meadows got the Rays' offense going for the afternoon with a 436-foot solo blast to right field in the first inning, extending his torrid month-long stretch at the plate. Meadows has hit safely in all eight September games and has already amassed eight extra-base hits (four doubles, four home runs) during the month, helping lead to nine RBI. His 15-for-28 showing over that span has resulted in a 15-point boost in his season average to .288, and he's now just two homers short of reaching the 30-mark for the first time in his career.
