Meadows (illness) continued rehabbing at the Rays' alternate training site in Port Charlotte on Monday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The recovering outfielder continues to work on conditioning, which he acknowledges he's still lagging behind on after his significantly delayed arrival in summer camp. Manager Kevin Cash reiterated Monday that the Rays will err on the side of caution with Meadows, not reinstating him until the player himself confirms he's 100 percent ready to return.