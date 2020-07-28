Meadows (illness) continued rehabbing at the Rays' alternate training site in Port Charlotte on Monday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
The recovering outfielder continues to work on conditioning, which he acknowledges he's still lagging behind on after his significantly delayed arrival in summer camp. Manager Kevin Cash reiterated Monday that the Rays will err on the side of caution with Meadows, not reinstating him until the player himself confirms he's 100 percent ready to return.
More News
-
Rays' Austin Meadows: Slowly ramping up•
-
Rays' Austin Meadows: Working out in alternate camp•
-
Rays' Austin Meadows: Status for Opening Day in doubt•
-
Rays' Austin Meadows: Heading to IL•
-
Rays' Austin Meadows: Not seen in weekend camp sessions•
-
Rays' Austin Meadows: Present for first Trop workout•