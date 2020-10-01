Meadows (oblique) could rejoin the Rays for the ALDS against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Manager Kevin Cash said Sunday that Meadows wasn't close to being ready for a return. However, general manager Erik Neander said Thursday that he's a possibility for the ALDS, which runs from Monday to Friday. It's encouraging that the 25-year-old is being considered for a return earlier than anticipated, but he was in a bit of a slump prior to his injury as he slashed .128/.227/.256 with four RBI and 20 strikeouts over his last 11 games. If he returns, he'd be an option as the designated hitter along with Yoshi Tsutsugo.