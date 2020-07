Meadows (illness) likely won't join the Rays until Aug. 4 against the Red Sox, at the earliest, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays get home from a five-game road trip next week, and manager Kevin Cash said that a realistic timetable for Meadows would be sometime during the next homestand, which begins Aug. 4. In the meantime, Hunter Renfroe and Manuel Margot have been getting regular work in the outfield corners.