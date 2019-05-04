Meadows (thumb) will work out with the Rays on Monday and Tuesday and could begin a short rehab stint soon after, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Meadows has been out with a thumb sprain for two weeks, but his absence may not last too much longer. He hit off a tee Friday and off a pitching machine Saturday. A schedule for his rehab assignment should become clear early next week.

