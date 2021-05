Meadows went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer and two runs scored in Sunday's 5-4 win over Houston.

Meadows tied the game up at 3-3 with his fifth-inning blast off Cristian Javier. He was later hit by a pitch and scored the winning run in the seventh. The 26-year-old lefty is up to five homers and 12 RBI in 93 at-bats.