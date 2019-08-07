Meadows went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 7-6 win against Toronto.

Meadows' 447-foot, two-run blast during the fourth inning capped a six-run frame that tied the game 6-6. The 24-year-old has rediscovered his power stroke of late with four homers in his last five games and has a 1.010 OPS in 21 contests since the All-Star break.

