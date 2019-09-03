Meadows went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and two runs scored Monday against the Orioles.

Meadows left the yard in the third inning, giving his team an early 2-0 lead. He's putting together another productive season at the dish, slashing .278/.345/.532 with 25 homers and 72 RBI through 116 games.

