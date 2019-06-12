Rays' Austin Meadows: DHing Wednesday
Meadows (foot) will serve as the Rays' designated hitter and will bat third Wednesday against the Athletics, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
The Rays' decision to withhold Meadows from his usual duties in the outfield suggests he's not 100 percent recovered from the sore foot he sustained Tuesday, but the injury apparently won't inhibit him too much while running the bases. The 24-year-old could DH a couple more games until the pain in his foot completely subsides, but he'll retain a regular spot in the lineup in any case.
