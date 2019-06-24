Meadows went 2-for-4 with a three-run double in Sunday's 8-2 win over the Athletics.

It was Meadows' first multi-hit outing since June 8 as this month has been a big struggle for the second-year outfielder. After Sunday's performance, he's still 18-for-83 (.217) with six RBI and no homers during June. Despite the slump, the 24-year-old lefty owns a .930 OPS in 2019.

