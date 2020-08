Meadows went 1-for-3 with a single, two RBI and run scored the 5-4 win over the Blue Jays on Sunday.

The outfielder tied the game at two with a sacrifice fly in the fifth. Tampa Bay took the lead later in the inning and Meadows extended the margin to 4-2 with an RBI single in the seventh. He now has nine RBI while slashing .242/.307/.470 on the campaign.