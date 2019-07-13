Meadows was pulled in the third inning of Friday's game agains the Orioles with an illness, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

It was originally reported that he was pulled to give him some rest in advance of Saturday's doubleheader, as the Rays were up 9-0, but Tolentino reports that Meadows is dealing with food poisoning. Consider him questionable to start Game 1 on Saturday.

More News
Our Latest Stories