Meadows (illness) is expected to be activated at some point during the Rays' upcoming homestand, which runs from Tuesday through the following Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Meadows missed almost the entirety of summer camp due to COVID-19. Previous reports suggested that Meadows could be back Tuesday at the start of the homestand, but that sounds as if it were merely the earliest point in a wider window during which he's expected to return.