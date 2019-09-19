Meadows went 1-for-5 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs overall in an extra-innings win over the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Meadows extended his hitting streak to 16 games with a 383-foot shot to right in the 11th inning that snapped a 6-6 tie. The blistering hot outfielder is comfortably pacing the Rays in home runs (32) and RBI (88), while his seven triples tie him with Kevin Kiermaier for the team lead in that category.