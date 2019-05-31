Meadows finished 2-for-5 with a double, four RBI and two runs scored during Thursday's 14-3 win over the Twins.

Meadows cleared the bases with a three-run double in the third inning before knocking in another with a base hit in the fourth. This was the fifth straight multi-hit game for Meadows, who is hitting a blistering .591 with three home runs, 11 RBI, eight runs scored and two stolen bases during that stretch.