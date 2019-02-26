Meadows holds the inside track to play right field for the Rays this season, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Encina notes that Avisail Garcia (knee) could be a factor at the position when the Rays oppose left-handed starting pitchers, but Meadows looks poised to fill at least the larger side of any platoon. Despite having his development as a prospect slowed by a host of lower-body injuries, Meadows reached the big leagues as a 23-year-old with the Pirates in 2018 and slashed .287/.325/.461 between stints with Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay, who acquired him in the Chris Archer trade last July. The Rays have already been experimenting with Meadows out of the leadoff spot this spring, an assignment that would only elevate his fantasy appeal.