Rays' Austin Meadows: Frontrunner for right field gig
Meadows holds the inside track to play right field for the Rays this season, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Encina notes that Avisail Garcia (knee) could be a factor at the position when the Rays oppose left-handed starting pitchers, but Meadows looks poised to fill at least the larger side of any platoon. Despite having his development as a prospect slowed by a host of lower-body injuries, Meadows reached the big leagues as a 23-year-old with the Pirates in 2018 and slashed .287/.325/.461 between stints with Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay, who acquired him in the Chris Archer trade last July. The Rays have already been experimenting with Meadows out of the leadoff spot this spring, an assignment that would only elevate his fantasy appeal.
More News
-
Rays' Austin Meadows: Clears fences in win•
-
Rays' Austin Meadows: Sees more action than expected early•
-
Rays' Austin Meadows: Playing time may be sparse•
-
Rays' Austin Meadows: To be recalled Thursday•
-
Rays' Austin Meadows: Remains down for Triple-A Championship•
-
Rays' Austin Meadows: Smacks three homers at Triple-A Durham•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring Notes: Buxton goes bonkers
Does Byron Buxton's blistering start mean anything? Is Nomar Mazara capable of more homers?...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball pitching prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Spring Notes: Yankees 1B battle heats up
From Clayton Kershaw's health to Madison Bumgarner's bad outing to Jung Ho Kang's two homer...
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts