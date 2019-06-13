Meadows is not in the lineup Thursday against the Angels, FOX Sports Sun reports.

Meadows is hitless in 11 at-bats with a 2:5 BB:K over his last three games, so he'll take a seat on the bench for Thursday's series opener as he looks to clear his head. The outfielder was nursing a sore foot earlier in the week, though it didn't keep him from DHing on Wednesday. Avisail Garcia is covering right field and hitting leadoff in place of Meadows.