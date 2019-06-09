Meadows is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Meadows started in both ends of Saturday's doubleheader and the Red Sox are bringing a lefty (Eduardo Rodriguez) to the hill for a matinee game in the series finale, factors that likely prompted manager Kevin Cash to give the young outfielder a breather. Fellow outfielder Kevin Kiermaier will join Meadows on the bench, clearing spots for Guillermo Heredia and Avisail Garcia.