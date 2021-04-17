Meadows entered Saturday's game against the Yankees sporting a career-best .381 on-base percentage across his first 63 plate appearances.
The stellar figure is accompanied by a positively pedestrian .220 average, and as that contrast implies, walks have served as the primary vehicle for Meadow's constant presence on the bases thus far. The outfielder drew a season-high three free passes in Friday night's series-opening win over the Yankees and had failed to reach safely in only two of 14 games going into Saturday.