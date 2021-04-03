Meadows went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 5-4 win over the Marlins.
The 25-year-old broke open a scoreless tie in the sixth inning by launching a Richard Bleier pitch off the facing of the second deck in right field. Meadows is quickly putting his rough 2020 campaign behind him, going yard in consecutive games to begin the new season as he looks to return to the offensive heights he reached in 2019.
