Meadows went 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 8-3 win over the Blue Jays.

He ripped a two-run shot off Sam Gaviglio in the eighth inning to help put the game out of reach, Meadows' second homer in as many days and 11th of the year. The 24-year-old is one of the hottest hitters in baseball at the moment, going 10-for-19 over the last four contests with three doubles, two steals, four runs and six RBI in addition to the two long balls.