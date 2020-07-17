Meadows was placed on the injured list Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Meadows consented for Tampa Bay to disclose information about his positive test, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. The 25-year-old was absent during both of the Rays' summer camp sessions Saturday and Sunday after attending the first one Friday. Meadows will begin working through the COVID-19 protocol with hopes of being cleared to return to his everyday left field role early in the season. Yoshi Tsutsugo and Manuel Margot are likely to see an increase in playing time during his absence. Aaron Loup was added to the 40-man roster in a corresponding move.