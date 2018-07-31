Meadows was traded from the Pirates to the Rays on Tuesday along with Tyler Glasnow and another unnamed player in exchange for Chris Archer, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

This clearly boosts Meadows' fantasy value, as he was having a hard time getting regular playing time in Pittsburgh, but now clearly profiles as one of the Rays' starting outfielders next to Kevin Kiermaier and Tommy Pham. Meadows, 23, is capable of playing all three outfield spots and is hitting .292/.327/.468 with five home runs and four steals in 165 plate appearances in his brief MLB career. He also only strikes out 21.2 percent of the time, which is a great indicator for a rookie hitter with his tools.