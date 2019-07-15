Meadows is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Meadows and fellow left-handed hitters Ji-Man Choi and Nate Lowe will be riding pine in the series opener with the Yankees bringing a tough southpaw (James Paxton) to the hill. Unless he's summoned from the bench Monday in a pinch-hitting scenario, Meadows' six-game hitting streak will be put on hold.