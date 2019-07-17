Meadows, who went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Yankees on Tuesday, is 8-for-23 with two doubles, two homers and three RBI during his current seven-game hitting streak.

The productive stretch is a much-needed one for the first-time All-Star, whose .206 showing during June caused his season average to tumble 63 points down to .291. Meadows appears to be well on his way to righting the ship, although it's worth noting consistent contact is an ongoing challenge; factoring in his three strikeouts Tuesday, Meadows has a 25.7 percent whiff rate across his first 35 plate appearances in July.