Meadows (thumb) has started hitting off a tee, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

This marks a step in the right direction for Meadows, who has been sidelined since April 21 with a sprained thumb. According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, the outfielder will take batting practice off a machine Saturday and continue to ramp things up from there. Meadows remains without a timetable for his return at the moment, though one may come into focus after he's reevaluated in Tampa Bay on Monday.

