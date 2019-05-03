Rays' Austin Meadows: Hitting off tee
Meadows (thumb) has started hitting off a tee, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
This marks a step in the right direction for Meadows, who has been sidelined since April 21 with a sprained thumb. According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, the outfielder will take batting practice off a machine Saturday and continue to ramp things up from there. Meadows remains without a timetable for his return at the moment, though one may come into focus after he's reevaluated in Tampa Bay on Monday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 7 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Five SP who can survive HR binge
The pitching environment these days is tough to navigate, with the ball flying out of the park...
-
Most concerning of struggling aces?
Noah Syndergaard and Jacob deGrom both appear to have come around, so who's next? Scott White...