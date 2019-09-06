Meadows went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a pair of doubles and another run scored in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Blue Jays.

Meadows played a large role in Thursday's victory, reaching base four times. The 24-year-old gave Tampa Bay the lead by cranking his 27th home run of the year in the seventh inning against Buddy Boshers. He also doubled and scored in the fourth, was hit by a pitch in the fifth, and doubled again in the eighth. On the season, Meadows leads the Rays in home runs (27), RBI (75) and batting average (.284).