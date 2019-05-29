Rays' Austin Meadows: Homers for third straight game
Meadows went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 3-1 victory against the Blue Jays on Tuesday.
With this latest homer, Meadows has three blasts in the last three games. He's been scorching hot, going 9-for-11 (.818) with seven RBI during that stretch as well. Meadows experienced a good rookie year, but he's now experiencing a breakout season during his first year in Tampa Bay. He is slashing .356/.428/.696 with 12 home runs, 31 RBI, 21 runs and six steals in 135 at-bats.
