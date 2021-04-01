Meadows went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Thursday's Opening Day win over the Marlins.
Meadows accounted for the first and only score of the game with a solo home run off Yimi Garcia in the eighth inning. Following a late debut to the 2020 season due to a positive COVID test, the 25-year-old outfielder struggled to piece together a respectable campaign. During the 2019 season, Meadows cranked out 33 home runs, a mark he will hope to eclipse this year.
