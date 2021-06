Meadows went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, five RBI and two runs in Thursday's 9-2 win over the Yankees.

Meadows has been dominant at the plate recently, and he now has four multi-hit performances in his last seven games. He propelled the Rays' offense in Thursday's win with his pair of extra-base hits. During his current seven-game hit streak, Meadows has gone 11-for-25 with five home runs, 15 RBI and nine runs.