Meadows went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Padres.

Meadows put the Rays on the board with a solo homer in the first inning and knocked in another run with a single in the fifth. The 24-year-old has now homered in five of his last nine starts to bring his total to 20 on the season. He is slashing .286/.357/.532 with 102 strikeouts in 415 plate appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories