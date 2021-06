Meadows went 2-for-5 with a two-run single and a run in a win over the Rangers on Sunday.

Meadows pushed his co-MLB-high RBI total 48 and his average with men in scoring position to an impressive .321. The hot-hitting outfielder has driven in 19 runs across his last 10 games alone, a stretch during which he's also generated a .395 average and 1.372 OPS across 44 plate appearances.