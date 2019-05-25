Rays' Austin Meadows: Laces pair of doubles in loss
Meadows went 2-for-5 with two doubles and a run in a loss to the Indians on Friday.
Meadows crossed the plate with the only run of the night for the Rays while churning out his third two-hit effort in his last six starts. The 24-year-old continues to excel across the board, with all three components of his current .325/.406/.632 line (133 plate appearances) qualifying as career-best figures.
