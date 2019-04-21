Meadows was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right thumb sprain, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

This is a big short-term blow for the Rays and Meadows' fantasy owners, as he had been one of the game's best position players over the first three weeks of the season. Andrew Velazquez was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move. A combination of Guillermo Heredia, Brandon Lowe and Velazquez will fill in for Meadows over the next couple weeks.