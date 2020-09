Meadows was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old exited Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader with oblique soreness, and he'll head to the shelf after being diagnosed with the strain. According to Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network, Meadows is dealing with a Grade 2 strain and seems unlikely to be healthy when eligible to be activated Sept. 29.