Meadows went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, an RBI and a walk during Saturday's 5-3 win over the Phillies.

The 26-year-old tagged Zack Wheeler for a two-run shot during the first inning and brought home another run via an infield single during the eighth. Meadows was mired in a 1-for-15 stretch but is now 4-for-7 with two home runs over his past two games.