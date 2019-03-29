Rays' Austin Meadows: Launches leadoff homer
Meadows went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday against the Astros.
Meadows took Justin Verlander deep to open the home-half of the first inning, providing the Rays their only run of the game. After hitting very well from the leadoff spot throughout spring training, he appears to be entrenched in the role to begin the regular season. That should suit him well, as the Rays have been known to be aggressive on the basepaths, providing a potential boost to his value.
