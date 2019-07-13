Meadows (illness) is starting in right field and leading off in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

He left Friday's game with an illness, in part because the Rays had a commanding lead and had a doubleheader coming up Saturday. It's possible he will head to the bench for the nightcap with the Orioles starting lefty John Means.