Meadows will lead off and play left field in his season debut, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
A positive COVID-19 test delayed Meadows' start to the season, but he should be ready to handle a heavy workload going forward. Meadows hit anywhere in the first four spots for the Rays last season, batting leadoff 53 times and batting third 41 times.
