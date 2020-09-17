site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Austin Meadows: Leaves with oblique soreness
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Meadows was removed from Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Orioles with left oblique soreness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The 25-year-old earned a walk in his lone plate appearance before being lifted during the third inning. Meadows is unlikely to be available for the nightcap and should be considered day-to-day.
