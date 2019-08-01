Meadows went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in a win over the Red Sox on Wednesday.

Meadows uncorked a 393-foot shoot to right in the second with Willy Adames and Ji-Man Choi aboard, giving the Rays an early 5-0 lead. Meadows now has a five-game hitting streak, a stretch during which he's he's rapped out two triples in addition to Wednesday's round tripper.