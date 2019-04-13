Meadows went 3-for-5 with two solo home runs, a double and a walk Friday against the Blue Jays.

Meadows accounted for the first two runs of the ballgame, launching a solo blast in the first and third innings. He's been on an absolute tear at the dish of late and has racked up 10 hits, (including four home runs and nine RBI) over his previous three games.

