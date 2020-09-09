Meadows went 0-for-5 with four strikeouts in a loss to the Nationals on Tuesday. and he's now hitting just .074 (2-for-30) with zero extra-base hits and 13 strikeouts over 30 plate appearances in seven September games.

Conventional wisdom based on the outfielder's prior body of work would seem to indicate Meadows is going to break out in a fairly substantial way at some point, but the issue at hand is an abbreviated 2020 season that's coming to a close in less than three weeks. It isn't difficult to pinpoint where Meadows' current troubles stem from, considering he sports a mammoth 43.3 percent strikeout rate during the aforementioned seven-game sample. As far as a season-long view is concerned, his atypical inability to make consistent contact still appears to be the main culprit, considering he owns a career-high 32.0 percent strikeout rate and isn't saddled with what would be an overly low BABIP (.279). The one other number that does stand out is Meadows' career-high 52.1 percent flyball rate, which has contributed to more of the balls he puts in play finding gloves.